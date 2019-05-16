Breaking News

    NFL player Kareem Hunt apologizes and says he hasn't spoken to the woman in altercation caught on video

    By David Close and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

    Updated 0628 GMT (1428 HKT) May 16, 2019

    Suspended NFL running back Kareem Hunt says he "definitely made a mistake."

    (CNN)Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, speaking in public for the first time since being suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, admitted making mistakes and said he's "doing everything I can to prevent something like that from happening again."

    The NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the upcoming season after a video from February 2018 surfaced in which he appeared to be pushing and kicking a woman.
    Hunt hasn't spoken to the woman he was seen kicking in the TMZ-obtained video, but "if I was to see her I would like apologize to her face. But I have not had the chance to do that," he told reporters Wednesday.
      In the video, Hunt can be seen arguing with the woman in a hotel hallway, then shoving her several times while others try to hold him back. The situation escalates, and the woman falls or is pushed to the floor, and Hunt kicks her back down as she tries to get up.
      Hunt signed with the Browns after being cut from Kansas City Chiefs last year following the video's release.
        The running back apologized in a statement when he was suspended in March.
        "I definitely made a mistake and I apologize for it once again," he said Wednesday.