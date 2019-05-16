Nick Kyrgios throws chair and walks off court at Italian Open

(CNN) Even by Nick Kyrgios' standards, it's been an eventful 24 hours.

The Australian's second-round match against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open descended into chaos with the scores poised at one set apiece.

Kyrgios was handed a one-game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he appeared to shout at a member of the crowd after his serve was broken in the final set.

He then threw his racket on the floor, kicked over a water bottle, and launched a chair into the middle of the court before saying "I'm done" -- and walking away from the match.

