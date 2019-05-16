Nick Kyrgios throws chair and walks off court at Italian Open

(CNN)Even by Nick Kyrgios' standards, it's been an eventful 24 hours.
The Australian's second-round match against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open descended into chaos with the scores poised at one set apiece.
Kyrgios was handed a one-game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he appeared to shout at a member of the crowd after his serve was broken in the final set.
He then threw his racket on the floor, kicked over a water bottle, and launched a chair into the middle of the court before saying "I'm done" -- and walking away from the match.
That means that Ruud, who had been leading 2-1 in the final set, will face Juan Martin del Potro in the next round.
These events come the day after Kyrgios, ranked No. 36 in the world, had taken aim at rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Speaking to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg on the "No Challenges Remaining" podcast, Kyrgios labeled the Spaniard "super salty," saying that "every time I've beaten him ... when he wins, it's fine. He won't say anything bad, he'll credit the opponent. ... But as soon as I beat him, it's just like, 'He has no respect for me, my fans and no respect to the game.'"
Kyrgios also said that Djokovic was a "champion of the sport," but added that he has "a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer].
"This whole celebration thing that he does after matches, it's like so cringeworthy. ... No matter how many grand slams he wins, he will never be the greatest for me."
Kyrgios, who won the fifth ATP title of his career in Mexico earlier this year, had overcome Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of matches in Rome.