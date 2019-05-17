(CNN) The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to baby Archie at a private hospital in London, the UK's Press Association news agency reported.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first child of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, was born on May 6.

Citing the baby's birth certificate, PA reported Friday that the birth took place at Portland Hospital in London.

Harry and Meghan introduced Archie to the world on May 8, posing for pictures at Windsor Castle.

Meghan said her son has the "sweetest temperament."

