London (CNN) Brexit talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the opposition Labour Party have broken down after they failed to result in a deal.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that the negotiations have "gone as far as they can go" and that the two sides had been unable to bridge "important policy gaps between us."

The talks, which have lasted nearly two months, were convened in an attempt to agree on a Brexit plan that could stand a chance of being approved by Britain's fractured Parliament.

But the prospect of agreement has diminished in recent weeks, as lawmakers on both sides have grown irritated with the process.

May plans to put her original Withdrawal Agreement to lawmakers for the fourth time in early June. The deeply unpopular bill has already been defeated three times by MPs.

