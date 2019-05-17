Seven in 10 LGBT employees are harassed at work in Britain

London (CNN) Around seven in 10 LGBT people have suffered some form of sexual harassment at work, according to an alarming study highlighting a "hidden problem" in British workplaces.

Unwelcome jokes and comments or questions of a sexual nature were the most-reported forms of abuse, with nearly half of all LGBT workers reporting such behavior, according to the study by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Around one in six said they had received unwanted emails or pornographic images, and one in eight LGBT women even reported being seriously sexually assaulted or raped at work.

Most respondents did not tell their employers about the harassment, the study found, with some refusing to do so for fear of being "outed" at work. Its authors are urging new legislation to protect LGBT workers.

"This research reveals a hidden epidemic," TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said in a statement. "In 2019 LGBT people should be safe and supported at work, but instead they're experiencing shockingly high levels of sexual harassment and assault."

