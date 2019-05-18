Breaking News

    Brooks Koepka seven clear heading into final round of US PGA

    By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

    Updated 0053 GMT (0853 HKT) May 19, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Brooks Koepka has dominated the US PGA for three days at Bethpage.
    Brooks Koepka has dominated the US PGA for three days at Bethpage.

    (CNN) The only person who can beat Brooks Koepka heading into the final round of the US PGA is likely to be himself.

    The all-powerful Koepka leads by seven shots after two record-breaking rounds and a solid third to leave the field trailing in his rearview mirror at Bethpage, New York.
    The defending champion shot a level-par 70 on a breezy, sunny Saturday on Long Island to reach 12 under as he tightens his grip on a fourth title in his last eight majors.
      The muscular Floridian will play Sunday alongside countryman Harold Varner III, who heads a chasing quartet at five under alongside another American Luke List, Thailand's Jazz Janewattanond and Koepka's close friend Dustin Johnson, the world No.1.
      The 29-year-old Koepka has been impregnable this week, blending his brute force with a killer short game, deft putting touch and seemingly unflappable, single-minded demeanour.
      Read More
      His opening 63 was a course record and his 65 Friday gave him the lowest 36-hole score in major history. His seven-shot lead heading into the final round is also a US PGA record.
      READ: Koepka charges as Woods crashes out at Bethpage
      READ: Woods struggles as Koepka coasts clear at US PGA
      Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker onto the fifth green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on Saturday, May 18.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker onto the fifth green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on Saturday, May 18.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 26
      Brooks Koepka drives off the 12th tee during the third round.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Brooks Koepka drives off the 12th tee during the third round.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 26
      A spectator rests in the shade of a tree along the seventh fairway during the third round.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      A spectator rests in the shade of a tree along the seventh fairway during the third round.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 26
      Phil Mickelson walks up to the 18th green during the third round.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Phil Mickelson walks up to the 18th green during the third round.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 26
      Dustin Johnson greets spectators as he walks to the 12th tee.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Dustin Johnson greets spectators as he walks to the 12th tee.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 26
      Brooks Koepka picks his ball out of the hole after putting on the eighth green.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Brooks Koepka picks his ball out of the hole after putting on the eighth green.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 26
      Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Friday, May 17, in Farmingdale, New York. Koepka, in the lead after the second round, set a record for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship on Friday, May 17, in Farmingdale, New York. Koepka, in the lead after the second round, set a record for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 26
      Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole. Woods failed to make the cut for the final two rounds after shooting a three-over 73, ending the tournament at five over.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole. Woods failed to make the cut for the final two rounds after shooting a three-over 73, ending the tournament at five over.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 26
      Fans cheer for Tiger Woods on the 13th hole.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Fans cheer for Tiger Woods on the 13th hole.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 26
      Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the US PGA Championship. At the end of the round, Spieth was tied second with Australian Adam Scott.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the US PGA Championship. At the end of the round, Spieth was tied second with Australian Adam Scott.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 26
      Fans line up near the the eighth green during the second round.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Fans line up near the the eighth green during the second round.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 26
      World No.1 Dustin Johnson reacts after putting on the seventh green.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      World No.1 Dustin Johnson reacts after putting on the seventh green.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 26
      Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the rough on the third hole.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the rough on the third hole.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 26
      Brooks Koepka, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods after finishing the second round.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Brooks Koepka, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods after finishing the second round.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 26
      Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from the fourth tee.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from the fourth tee.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 26
      Brooks Koepka with yet another impeccable drive on the 15th tee in a thrilling opening round of 63 -- a course record.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Brooks Koepka with yet another impeccable drive on the 15th tee in a thrilling opening round of 63 -- a course record.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 26
      April&#39;s Masters victory felt a long time ago for Tiger Woods; the 15-time major winner regularly located both rough and bunker in a first round that lacked the control of last month.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      April's Masters victory felt a long time ago for Tiger Woods; the 15-time major winner regularly located both rough and bunker in a first round that lacked the control of last month.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 26
      Alex Noren takes stock on the third hole of this thrillingly difficult golf course. If you miss the fairway and the bunkers, the long grass will eat you alive.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Alex Noren takes stock on the third hole of this thrillingly difficult golf course. If you miss the fairway and the bunkers, the long grass will eat you alive.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 26
      John Daly, the PGA Championship winner in 1991, was making a bit of history at Bethpage Black. He has been given permission to use a golf cart at the tournament as a result of his osteoarthritis in his right knee.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      John Daly, the PGA Championship winner in 1991, was making a bit of history at Bethpage Black. He has been given permission to use a golf cart at the tournament as a result of his osteoarthritis in his right knee.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 26
      Phil Mickelson and Jason Day salute their fans as they complete solid first rounds of 1 under par.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Phil Mickelson and Jason Day salute their fans as they complete solid first rounds of 1 under par.
      Hide Caption
      20 of 26
      Flowing locks blowing in the wind, Tommy Fleetwood in action en route to a very respectable first-round effort of 3 under par.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Flowing locks blowing in the wind, Tommy Fleetwood in action en route to a very respectable first-round effort of 3 under par.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 26
      Brooks Koepka putts on a hulking eighth green, watched by fans who were witnessing a clinic from the three-time major winner.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Brooks Koepka putts on a hulking eighth green, watched by fans who were witnessing a clinic from the three-time major winner.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 26
      Jason Day&#39;s only major victory came in the 2015 PGA Championship. Here he is, one of many to find one of Bethpage Black&#39;s daunting sandpits.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Jason Day's only major victory came in the 2015 PGA Championship. Here he is, one of many to find one of Bethpage Black's daunting sandpits.
      Hide Caption
      23 of 26
      Dustin Johnson, the world No.1 and a favorite among many experts, tees off at the 17th.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      Dustin Johnson, the world No.1 and a favorite among many experts, tees off at the 17th.
      Hide Caption
      24 of 26
      As Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot fly into the distance, his fans make sure to leave with their own memories.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      As Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot fly into the distance, his fans make sure to leave with their own memories.
      Hide Caption
      25 of 26
      An image to highlight the extent of this monster golf course. Narrow fairways, damp, long roughs, gaping bunkers, overhanging trees. But then, Brooks Koepka on the tee, helping himself to the most supreme first round of major golf imaginable.
      Photos: In pictures: The 2019 PGA Championship so far
      An image to highlight the extent of this monster golf course. Narrow fairways, damp, long roughs, gaping bunkers, overhanging trees. But then, Brooks Koepka on the tee, helping himself to the most supreme first round of major golf imaginable.
      Hide Caption
      26 of 26
      06 pga championship 051808 pga championship 051803 pga championship 051802 pga championship 051807 pga championship 051804 pga championship 051801 pga championship 051702 pga championship 051703 pga championship 051704 pga championship 051705 pga championship 051706 pga championship 051707 pga championship 051708 pga championship 051709 pga championship 051701 pga championship 051702 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED03 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED04 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED05 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED06 pga championship 051707 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED08 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED09 pga championship 0517 RESTRICTED10 pga championship 051711 pga championship 0517

      'Tunnel-vision'

      Koepka is aware of the records stacking up, but insists his focus is on just winning a second-straight US PGA to go with back-to-back US Opens.
      "I couldn't care less about breaking any records," he told Sky Sports. "I'm just trying to win a golf tournament."
      If Koepka's demeanour is deadpan, his golf has been anything but as his explosive brand of the game has overpowered Bethpage's infamous Black course this week.
      Comparisons have naturally been drawn with Tiger Woods in his pomp, after beating the Masters champion by 17 shots over two days and forcing the 15-time major winner to admit he's playing a game few can live with, as Woods did in his heyday.
      "Everybody keeps asking, like what am I doing differently," he told reporters. "I'm not -- I'm just that much more focused. I think I'm tunnel-visioned.
      "It's just something about playing a tough golf course and understanding. I'm not the best at the birdie-fest. I'm better if it's going to play very difficult and even par, I like that. Those are my kind of golf courses, where it's very stressful to play. I enjoy that. That's what I live for."
      Brooks Koepka is ploughing a lone furrow at the US PGA.
      Brooks Koepka is ploughing a lone furrow at the US PGA.

      'I'm going to need some help'

      Johnson and co. will be desperately searching for some kind of chink in Koepka's armor. They may cling to his back-to-back bogeys at nine and 10 Saturday, or a number of drives pushed out to the right, mistakes which could multiply should the pressure of trying to maintain his lead intensify.
      Or they may reach for the history books, which record that Scotland's Paul Lawrie came from a record 10 shots back on the final day to overhaul the befuddled Jean van de Velde in the Open at Carnoustie in 1999.
      Then there's the eight shots retrieved by Jack Burke Jr at the Masters in 1956, or the seven shot deficits erased by Arnold Palmer in the 1960 US Open or John Mahaffey at the US PGA in 1978.
      Johnson himself has experience of disappointment at majors and leads disappearing through his hands, such as blowing a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.
      "I'm going to need some help from him [Koepka], and then I'm going to have to play very, very well," Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, told reporters.
      Koepka, though, isn't planning to help anyone.
        "I know if I can get off to a good start, guys got to push, and if you're going to push on this golf course, you're going to make mistakes," he added.
        "I just have to have the same mentality, focus on myself and not anybody else. And at the same time, staying patient and staying in the moment, and every time I do it, I feel like I'm getting better and better at it."