Police stop McDonald's from selling milkshakes near Nigel Farage rally

(CNN) Police ordered a McDonald's in Scotland to stop selling milkshakes over fears people would dunk them over Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, staff said, after a flurry of incidents left prominent right-wing campaigners doused in the creamy liquid.

Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, was holding an event in Edinburgh on Friday ahead of next week's European elections.

But police were concerned that protesters would buy milkshakes from a McDonald's a few hundred meters away with the intention of pouring them on the hardline Brexiteer's head.

A milkshake-dunking movement in Britain began after video went viral earlier this month showing a protester throwing a McDonald's milkshake over far-right campaigner Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, had the same drink thrown over him just days later at another event. Another protester tried to do the same to UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin, who is being investigated by police over comments speculating about whether he should rape a female MP, but the liquid narrowly missed his head.

