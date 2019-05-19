Austria to hold snap elections in September, says Chancellor Kurz

(CNN) A snap election in Austria is a "necessity," Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday, following an announcement by President Alexander Van der Bellen that early elections would be held in September.

"We are of the same opinion, that after these events it is not possible to go back to business as usual. The new election is not a wish, it is a necessity," Chancellor Kurz said.

The snap election decision was sparked by the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache on Saturday, after a video surfaced showing him appearing to offer government contracts to a woman who claimed to be a Russian investor and niece of an oligarch.

"What is important now, and that is the uppermost requirement, is to ascertain a full explanation of what happened. We need all the suspicious facts which have arisen as a result of the video to be verified; that naturally concerns themes of potential abuse of power, to questions of potential criminal concern," Kurz added.

Strache also resigned as head of the Freedom Party on Saturday. He denied doing "anything against the law," calling the allegations against him a "targeted political attack."