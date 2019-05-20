Bodexpress ran the entire Preakness without his jockey

(CNN) War of Will may have won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, but the horse everyone likely will remember is Bodexpress.

That horse threw his jockey, John Velazquez, to the dirt immediately out of the gate, but he didn't stop. Bodexpress ran the entire race, mostly on the outside of the track, with no rider, finishing behind the other horses. He continued to run on the track after the race ended and for a while avoided outriders trying to catch him.

Officially, though, Bodexpress is listed as a did not finish (DNF).

"He was just not behaving good in the gate," Velazquez said to NBC. "He was not standing really well. He got me up against the wall in the gate. When the doors opened, I was standing up right from the start and I kind of jumped sideways. I had my feet out of the irons. I lost my balance, and I went off."

Velazquez was not injured.

