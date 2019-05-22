(CNN) Connoisseurs of Belgium's world-renowned beer will soon be able to taste a range of special brews made according to recipes that have been sitting untouched in the archives of Grimbergen Abbey for more than 200 years.

Monks at the Norbertine abbey recently delved into a collection of books that was almost destroyed by a fire during the French Revolution. They uncovered details on how Grimbergen beers were brewed in the past -- the last time in 1798.

Its name is probably familiar to beer-lovers since Danish giant Carlsberg has a licensing deal to produce a beer known as Grimbergen for the international market.

Pictured (L-R) is Father Karel Stautemas, subprior at Grimbergen Abbey, who is studying to be a brewer to join the microbrewery team with Father Ton Smits, a fellow monk at the abbey.

But now the brothers of the abbey, which is located near Brussels, want to brew the original beer themselves. They are combining ancient traditions detailed in books -- some dating back to the 12th century -- with modern techniques to craft limited-edition batches.

"Beer has always been part of life in the abbey and we are proud of the beers we have today," the Rev. Karel Stautemas, subprior at the abbey, said in a statement.

