(CNN) An explosion in the city of Lyon on Friday evening has injured at least seven people.

The small blast occurred around 5:30 pm local time (11:30 am ET) in a central shopping area, near the intersection of Victor Hugo road and Sala road. Its cause has not been fully determined yet.

French President Macron characterized the explosion as an attack, telling an interviewer this evening, "I'm late because there was an attack in Lyon."

"As far as I can say there are no victims — there are wounded," he added.

A spokesman for the Lyon prosecutor told CNN that the explosion could have been caused by a parcel bomb packed with nails.

