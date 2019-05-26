German Jews warned not to wear kippahs in public following spike in anti-Semitism

(CNN) German Jews have been warned by a leading government official not to wear traditional kippahs in all public settings following a rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the country.

Felix Klein, the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, told the Funke media group Saturday: "My opinion has unfortunately changed compared with what it used to be.

"I cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany."

Klein suggested that a rise in "social disinhibition and coarseness" was to blame for the worsening situation. "The internet and social media have also strongly contributed to this -- but also the continuous attacks on our culture of remembrance," he added.

Demonstrators participated in a protest against anti-Semitism in Berlin in April.

The commissioner has since called for specific training for police and other officials in order to combat the spike in anti-Semitic crimes.

