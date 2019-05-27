Vienna, Austria (CNN) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his government have lost a no-confidence vote following a corruption scandal over a secret video.

Kurz's former coalition partners from the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) said they would support the motion of no-confidence put forward by the Socialist Party (SPÖ) on Monday afternoon.

There was no official count for the vote. Instead, a majority of deputies in the chamber stood to indicate their unwillingness to put further trust in Kurz.

The vote was triggered after Kurz's government became embroiled in a political crisis over an undercover recording.

A secretly-filmed video emerged of his Vice Chancellor -- Heinz-Christian Strache, of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) -- appearing to offer state contracts to a woman falsely claiming to be the niece of a Russian oligarch.

