Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz loses confidence vote

By Denise Hruby, for CNN

Updated 1505 GMT (2305 HKT) May 27, 2019

Sebastian Kurz attends a special session of Austrian parliament focusing on a no-confidence vote against him on Monday in Vienna.
Vienna, Austria (CNN)Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his government have lost a no-confidence vote following a corruption scandal over a secret video.

Kurz's former coalition partners from the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) said they would support the motion of no-confidence put forward by the Socialist Party (SPÖ) on Monday afternoon.
There was no official count for the vote. Instead, a majority of deputies in the chamber stood to indicate their unwillingness to put further trust in Kurz.
    The vote was triggered after Kurz's government became embroiled in a political crisis over an undercover recording.
    A secretly-filmed video emerged of his Vice Chancellor -- Heinz-Christian Strache, of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) -- appearing to offer state contracts to a woman falsely claiming to be the niece of a Russian oligarch.
    Strache resigned after the tape, filmed in Ibiza two years ago, came to light; he denied doing "anything against the law" but apologized to "everyone I have disappointed with my behavior."
    Kurz's conservative People's Party (ÖVP) was quick to distance itself from its coalition partners.
      President Alexander Van der Bellen must now dismiss Kurz and appoint a new caretaker government until snap elections can be held in September.
      Developing story -- more to come