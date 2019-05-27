(CNN) A word to describe this year's Stanley Cup playoffs: chaos.

For the first time, all four wild card teams advanced out of the first round and all division winners were knocked out. It also marked the first time that the top teams from each conference -- the Tampa Bay Lightning in the East and Calgary Flames in the West -- were eliminated in round one.

Left standing for the Stanley Cup Final are the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, with the best-of-seven series beginning Monday in Boston. They last met in the Stanley Cup Final in 1970, when Boston's Bobby Orr flew through the air after scoring in overtime in Game 4 for the sweep.

In an iconic hockey photo, Bobby Orr dives into the air after scoring against the St. Louis Blues on May 10, 1970. The goal clinched the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins, the third-best team from the regular season, are less of a surprise to get this far. The six-time champions are back in the final for the third time in the last nine postseasons, last winning in all in 2011. Their road to the finals had them defeating Toronto, Columbus and then Carolina to win the Eastern Conference.

"We've earned the right to be where we are, to go to the Stanley Cup Final," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We've beaten three good teams. There is some unfinished business, so that's part of the emotion that you want to keep in check. You want to enjoy it, but I think our guys understand there are still four more steps to take."

