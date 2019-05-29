Passengers missing after sightseeing boat sinks on Danube River in Hungary

(CNN) A tourist boat on the Danube river in Budapest has sunk with 34 people on board, including the crew, a spokesman for the tour operator said Wednesday.

Hungarian authorities confirmed that officers from Budapest Police headquarters, as well as disaster management and rescue service personnel, are handling the rescue operation.

Authorities have not confirmed how many passengers are missing.

The Mermaid, a ship from Panorama Deck's tourist fleet operating on the Danube, sunk shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Panorama Deck spokesman Mihaly Toth told CNN.

Those on board were mainly tourists from the "far east," Toth said.

Read More