Tornado leaves trail of destruction in German town

Berlin (CNN) A car was overturned and roofs were destroyed when a tornado struck overnight in northwest Germany in the latest spate of storms in Northern Europe.

Bocholt, a town in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, witnessed extreme weather conditions early Wednesday, with wind speeds of 181 to 253 kilometers per hour (112 to 157 mph), according to the German Meteorological Service, or DWD.

"There was a tornado in Bocholt last night," DWD meteorologist Andreas Friedrich told CNN. "It is the fifth confirmed tornado in Germany this year."

In Bocholt hatte die Feuerwehr gestern einen größeren Einsatz. Dort wurden innerhalb weniger Minuten Bäume entwurzelt und Autos angehoben. Möglicherweise war es ein Tornado. Der Deutsche Wetterdienst prüft das noch. pic.twitter.com/dQ0dMrhjVy — WDR aktuell (@WDR) June 5, 2019

Karsten Tersteegen, a spokesman for the city of Bocholt, told CNN that the medium-strength tornado "wreaked havoc in one stretch of a road."

"A total of nine houses were damaged, and about 100 trees have been uprooted," he said. "Roof tiles were swirled around, and one roof came off completely. Windows and winter gardens were damaged.

