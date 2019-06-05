Toronto Raptors posted an NBA Finals pregame photo on the wrong bridge

(CNN) The Toronto Raptors said they were ready for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

"Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle," the tweet read.

If only their hype photo showed the team on the correct California bridge -- the one pictured is in San Francisco, not Oakland.

The trash talk between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors has been nonstop during the NBA Finals. It should be expected, especially when it's one of the NBA's biggest nights.