German serial killer nurse jailed for life

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 0849 GMT (1649 HKT) June 6, 2019

Niels Hoegel, a former nurse who has admitted to the killing of 100 patients, is seen in court in Oldenburg, Germany, in March.
(CNN)A German serial killer nurse was jailed for life on Thursday for the murder of 85 patients in his care, according to the AFP news agency.

Niels Hoegel, a 42-year-old former male nurse who is considered Germany's deadliest post-war serial killer, was sentenced to life in prison at a court in the northwest city of Oldenburg.
    Between 2000 and 2005 Hoegel murdered his patients by giving them lethal injections. During sentencing Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called the medical worker's killing spree "incomprehensible."
