Suspect in Lyra McKee murder arrested in Northern Ireland

(CNN) Police investigating the April murder of Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee arrested a suspect on Thursday.

McKee, who was 29 years old and a prominent freelance journalist, was killed in a shooting by dissident republicans while she watched rioting in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team said it had arrested a 46-year-old man under the Terrorism Act, and have taken him for questioning.

The arrest was made after searches in two properties in the city -- referred to by Irish nationalists as Derry and British unionists as Londonderry -- that lies a short drive from the border with the Republic of Ireland.

Detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry/Londonderry. A 46 year old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning(1/2) — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 6, 2019

McKee was standing close to a police vehicle on April 18 when she was wounded by a single gunman firing shots into a residential area. She died soon after from her injuries, police said.