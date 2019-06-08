Russian journalist Ivan Golunov charged with attempted drug dealing

Moscow (CNN) A prominent Russian investigative journalist has been charged with attempted drug dealing, his lawyer said Saturday, in a case that has captured headlines and sparked protests in Russia.

Ivan Golunov, a special correspondent for the independent news site Meduza, was charged in a Moscow court with attempted large-scale sale of drugs, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing Pavel Chikov of the human-rights organization Agora, whose lawyers defend the journalist.

Meduza quoted Chikov on Saturday as saying that an ambulance doctor who examined Golunov in police custody said the journalist had concussion, bruising and possible broken ribs. Police refused to hospitalize the journalist, Meduza said.

If found guilty, Golunov could be jailed for 10 to 20 years, according to Reuters.

News of the 36-year-old's arrest has provoked outrage in Russia, and journalists have staged protests over what they have described as a trumped-up drugs charge.

