(CNN)Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, won the Belmont Stakes, the third contest in US horse racing's Triple Crown.
The win gave trainer Mark Casse a second Triple Crown win this season.
Race favorite Tacitus was second and Joevia was third in Saturday's contest.
The winning time for the 1 1/2-mile race was 2:28.30, four seconds off the record set by Secretariat in 1973.
"He's a very nice horse. You have to let him do his thing," Rosario told race broadcaster NBC. "I just took my time with him."
Rosario also rode Tonalist to a Belmont win in 2014.
Sir Winston spent much of the race near the back of the 10-horse field but began to move up with six fulongs to go. Rosario guided his chestnut colt through an opening next to the rail.
But when the field hit the homestretch, Sir Winston moved out several paths, in front of Preakness Stakes winner War of Will, then romped to a one-length win.
Casse, who also trains War of Will, told NBC, "I could see War of Will was struggling a little bit. he looked like he maybe was a little flat today."
He said Sir Winston's win was a "dream come true."
Kentucky Derby winner Country House was not in the race. War of Will was not a factor at the finish.
It was the 151st running of the race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.