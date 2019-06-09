Hope Solo says Team USA coach Jill Ellis 'cracks under the pressure'

(CNN) Hope Solo is not mincing words when it comes to the US women's head soccer coach Jill Ellis.

In a discussion on the BBC podcast "Football Daily ," the legendary US goalkeeper was blunt in her criticism of Ellis, saying she lacked "leadership quality" and that she wasn't tough enough on her players.

Solo's comments come just days before the US women's team is set for its first World Cup match against Thailand.

"She's not the leader I wish her to be," Solo told BBC of Ellis. "She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But oftentimes that doesn't matter because the quality of the players on the US team is superb."

The US women's team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and won the 2015 World Cup under Ellis' leadership.

Read More