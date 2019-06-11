Electric scooter rider killed in Paris amid 'anarchy' claims

(CNN) A man on an electric scooter has died after being hit by a truck in Paris on Monday, according to officials in the French capital.

The fatal accident, which occurred in the northern neighborhood of Goutte d'Or, is the first involving an electric scooter in the city, Agence France-Presse reported. The truck driver has been detained and prosecutors have opened an investigation into "involuntary homicide," the news agency said.

The City of Paris and the Paris Police Prefecture confirmed the incident to CNN.

Electric scooters -- and the lack of regulation surrounding their use -- have become a contentious issue in the French capital. Last week, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said it was time to put an end to the ''anarchic'' increase in their numbers, but said that there were no clear legal guidelines in place to regulate their use in the city.

Hidalgo announced a raft of new measures to come into effect from July, including bans on electric scooters in parks and gardens, and on parking on sidewalks, as well as speed limits of 20 kilometers per hour (12 miles per hour) for roads.

