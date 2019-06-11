Golden State Warriors survive Game 5 in 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors still have a chance to win a third consecutive NBA title after defeating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday.

The Raptors were looking to close out the series at home and win the franchise's first NBA championship. Instead, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry missed a title-clinching shot in the closing seconds of the game, sending the series to Game 6 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday.

The Raptors lead the series 3-2.

The Warriors' victory came at a price. Star forward Kevin Durant left the Scotiabank Arena on crutches after injuring his right lower leg.