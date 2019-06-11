Breaking News

    Golden State Warriors survive Game 5 in 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors

    By Amir Vera, CNN

    Updated 0450 GMT (1250 HKT) June 11, 2019

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, falls over Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday.
    (CNN)The Golden State Warriors still have a chance to win a third consecutive NBA title after defeating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday.

    The Raptors were looking to close out the series at home and win the franchise's first NBA championship. Instead, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry missed a title-clinching shot in the closing seconds of the game, sending the series to Game 6 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday.
    The Raptors lead the series 3-2.
      The Warriors' victory came at a price. Star forward Kevin Durant left the Scotiabank Arena on crutches after injuring his right lower leg.