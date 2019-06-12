Lindsay Gottlieb just became the first women's college head coach to join an NBA team

(CNN) The NBA just hired its first women's collegiate head coach ever.

The Cleveland Cavaliers appointed Lindsay Gottlieb, former head coach of the University of California, Berkeley's women's basketball team, as an assistant coach with the team.

"The vision for the Cavs' future is compelling and I look forward to helping make it a reality," Gottlieb said in a press release . "At the same time, on a personal level, I am honored to hopefully impact young girls and women to be empowered to pursue their own visions and to be inspired to turn them into reality as well."

Gottlieb played college basketball at Brown University, before holding various college assistant coaching jobs. She was the head coach for the women's team at University of California at Santa Barbara, before joining UC-Berkeley.