Breaking News

    St. Louis Blues win first Stanley Cup title, defeating Boston Bruins

    By Wayne Sterling, CNN

    Updated 0255 GMT (1055 HKT) June 13, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Charlie McAvoy, of the Boston Bruins, is defended by Tyler Bozak, of the St. Louis Blues, during the second period in Game 7.
    Charlie McAvoy, of the Boston Bruins, is defended by Tyler Bozak, of the St. Louis Blues, during the second period in Game 7.

    (CNN)The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

    St. Louis took the series four games to three and is the second team in as many years to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, following the Capitals in 2017-18.
    The Blues led 2-0 after the first period and added two more in the third. Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots.
      Stanley Cup Fast Facts
      Stanley Cup Fast Facts
      With the win, the Blues ended the longest wait in NHL history -- 51 seasons -- for a team to win its first championship.
      In January, St. Louis owned the worst record in the league.
      Read More
        The Blues haven't played in a Stanley Cup Final since 1970, when they also faced the Boston Bruins.
        Before the game, Olympic gold-medalist gymnast Aly Raisman and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wore Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz's jersey as they pumped up the Bruins crowd. The game took place in Boston. Ortiz was shot over the weekend in the Dominican Republic.