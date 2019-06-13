Breaking News

Russian poker player dies from electrocution in bathroom

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 1608 GMT (0008 HKT) June 13, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Novikova was a well-known online poker player.
Novikova was a well-known online poker player.

(CNN)A Russian online poker player has been found dead after she was electrocuted while drying her hair.

The body of the 26-year-old was discovered in the bathroom of her flat in Moscow Tuesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
She was named by the news service as Lilya Novikova, a star in the world of online poker known to fans as Lia. "During the initial examination, traces of an electrical injury were found on the victim's body," a source told TASS.
    Novikova's body was found by a neighbor, the government news service reported.
    "Relatives became agitated when the girl stopped responding to phone calls and asked her neighbor to check on her. She found the girl's body," a law enforcement source told TASS.
    Read More
    A computer&#39;s newfound &#39;intuition&#39; beats world poker champs
    A computer's newfound 'intuition' beats world poker champs
    She regularly posted video streams on Twitch.tv, a live streaming platform popular among online gamers.
    In addition to poker, Novikova was interested in rowing, boxing and archery.
    Her Instagram account, on which Novikova describes herself as a "pro poker player," shows her snowboarding and swimming, as well as playing poker both online and in casinos.
      Online poker is a huge business, with top players earning millions of dollars. However, new computer programs may put human players out of business.
      In 2017 a program called DeepStack widely defeated 10 out of 11 professional poker players using a type of artificial intelligence its creators describe as "intuition."