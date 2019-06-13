Jordan Binnington was the Stanley Cup's unlikely hero

(CNN) At the beginning of the NHL season, not many people would have bet on the St. Louis Blues winning it all. And they definitely wouldn't have bet that rookie goalie Jordan Binnington, who started the season in the minor leagues, would be the shining star of their championship game.

And yet, here we are. Binnington was absolutely on fire Wednesday night. He saved 32 -- count 'em, 32 -- shots and only let one slide by late in the 3rd period when the whole thing was essentially wrapped up anyway. The Blues ended up winning 4-1 to clinch the title over the Boston Bruins.

These weren't just garden variety saves, either. Binnington was all over the goal, stretching and snagging and reaching in ways most normal people could never dream of doing, let alone someone swaddled in approximately 586 pounds of padding.

To review, the Blues did not start off the season well, at all. They were dead last in the entire league at the beginning of January. On January 7th, they called Binnington up from their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage . He and the team slowly improved and, well, the rest is history.

This is the Blues' first Stanley Cup win in 52 years of being a franchise, and, amazingly, it's the first Stanley Cup win for literally every player on the Blues roster. Binnington, at the tender age of 25, also joins a short but storied list of rookie goalies who helped take their teams all the way. Ken Dryden and Patrick Roy did it for the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 and 1986, respectively; and most recently, Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins capped his rookie season with a Cup in 2016.

