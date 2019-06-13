Breaking News

    World Rugby goes to the UK: Show times of latest episode

    Updated 1224 GMT (2024 HKT) June 13, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    (CNN)The first ever international rugby match was played between Scotland and England almost 150 years ago, and in every corner of the British Isles, the sport can still be found.

    Christina Macfarlane travels to Belfast to find out about Ulster's unique position straddling the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and interviews club legend Rory Best as he approaches retirement following a final World Cup as captain of Ireland.
    In Shetland, we visit the UK's most remote rugby club -- closer to Oslo than it is to London -- and find out the challenges islanders face to keep the sport going in their community.
      In Wales, meanwhile, we look at a different set of challenges faced by the small industrial communities that use rugby to bind their people together.
      And finally, we bring you updates from the final two stops in the World Rugby Sevens Series -- London and Paris -- as the USA and Fiji battle for the Series title.
      Read More
      Thursday 6/20/19
      5:30pm BST
      Saturday 6/22/19
      7:30am BST
      10:30pm BST
      Sunday 6/23/19
      5:30pm BST
      Saturday 6/29/19
      5:30pm BST
      Sunday 6/30/19
      7:30am BST
        Saturday 7/6/19
        8:30pm BST