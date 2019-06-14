Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75

(CNN) Denver Broncos owner, Pat Bowlen, has died, his family confirmed in a statement early Friday.

"We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans."

Bowlen, 75, had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

In the statement , posted on the Denver Broncos' website, the family paid tribute to their patriarch and thanked the fans.

"Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight."

