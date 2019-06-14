Jordan Spieth called out his caddie on National TV at the US Open

(CNN) Jordan Spieth was not happy with his caddie Michael Greller during the opening round of the 2019 U.S. Open.

Spieth got off to a good start through the first seven holes of the tournament on Thursday, but things took a turn once he reached the eighth hole.

While teeing off from the eighth hole, Spieth's shot rolled off the seaside cliff and into the water, and his next shot went over the green and into the thick rough behind it.

As Spieth and Greller walked over to the eighth green, Spieth could be heard saying to Greller during Fox's TV broadcast, "I hit two perfect shots and they both ended up in the wrong location. Two perfect shots there, Michael. You got me one in the water and one over the green."

Jordan Spieth just completely called out his caddie on national TV. Whether the caddie misjudged it or not, that's a bush league move. At the end of the day, you're the one hitting the golf ball.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lFSYQSGrvR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 13, 2019

Spieth was quickly criticized on social media after the mics picked him up roasting his caddie on National TV.

