St. Louis Blues parade and rally celebrates team's 'worst to first' season after winning the Stanley Cup

(CNN) St. Louis was a loud, cheering sea of blue Saturday as the city celebrated the St. Louis Blues first Stanley Cup win in its 52-year history.

Thousands of diehard Blues fans flooded downtown to celebrate, with many wearing the team's jerseys or other blue clothing and waving the team's banner, as a parade made its way from Market Street to the famed Gateway Arch.

Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup.

All of St. Louis right now... pic.twitter.com/R0li41UHVX — FOX2now (@FOX2now) June 15, 2019

Actor and Blues superfan Jon Hamm was in the midst of the celebration taking selfies with fellow fans. He also took to the stage at the rally to deliver a victory speech, according to CNN affiliate KTVI

"I can't get over how many people I'm seeing right now," Hamm said. "I hope all of you feel the same way that I feel -- which is pride, joy, and exuberance for all of this stuff. Because this doesn't happen that often, as we know. You guys get it. Let's go Blues! Maybe we'll do it again next year."

In honor of the @StLouisBlues' historic win, our Missouri State Capitol was lit blue last night. #WeAllBleedBlue #PlayGloria pic.twitter.com/L9Sz8ltfXX — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 14, 2019

"This has been a Cinderella story all season long," Federko told the audience. "Considering where this team was in January, I think a lot of people said there was no chance, but we all believed. What they did together is absolutely amazing,"

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly carries the Stanley Cup during the Blues' NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory celebration in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Some diehard fans began claiming the choicest spots for Saturday's parade by camping out overnight Friday, CNN affiliate KMOV4 reported.

"We wanted to make sure we were on the front row to see the guys who won the cup," Bob Pinkley told the Post-Dispatch. He said he and 15 others came in at 3 a.m. from Crystal City.

"I've been waiting my whole life for this cup," Pinkley said.