Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title

(CNN) American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.

The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.

The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.

Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019.