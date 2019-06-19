Two 14-year-old boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl in Ireland

(CNN) Two 14-year-old boys have become the youngest in Irish history to be convicted of murder, after luring a schoolgirl to a derelict house in Dublin last year before she was sexually assaulted and killed.

One of the boys -- who was referred as "Boy A" throughout the six-week trial of Ana Kriegel's murder -- was found guilty by a jury at Central Criminal Court Tuesday of aggravated sexual assault, according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.

Both boys, who were 13 at the time of the crime, pleaded not guilty of murdering Kriegel, according to CNN affiliate, Ireland's Virgin Media One . They have been granted anonymity due to their age.

Kriegel had been lured from her home by "Boy B" on May 14, 2018 and told that Boy A wanted to meet her at the park, Virgin Media One reported. It's believed Kriegel was dead within 45 minutes of leaving her home. Her body was found three days later.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was found naked with extensive injuries to her head and body, as well as a ligature around her neck at an abandoned farmhouse in the suburb of Lucan, the TV channel reported.

