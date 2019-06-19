Luis Enrique resigns as coach of Spanish national team

(CNN) Spain's head coach Luis Enrique resigned from his post, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Wednesday.

"Luis Enrique has informed us that he will not continue as manager," the Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales said. "I have to thank you. We don't have the slightest reproach. We've been united with him. He will always have the RFEF doors open."

Enrique has not been part of the Spain camp since March after missing the victory over Malta because of what the national football association called "serious family problems."

Enrique's assistant, Robert Moreno, took charge of the recent European Championship qualifying victories of Faroe Islands and Sweden. The 41-year-old Moreno has been named as Enrique's successor.

In a statement, Enrique said: "Due to the fact that the reasons that stopped me from normally performing my functions as national team coach since last March are still ongoing today, I have decided to leave the post.

