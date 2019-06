NBA draft 2019: Zion Williamson era set to begin

(CNN) Zion Williamson going No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans may be all but certain, but the NBA draft still has the potential to be a roller coaster ride.

It would be crazy if New Orleans doesn't take Williamson as the No. 1 overall pick Thursday in New York. It's also assumed the the Memphis Grizzlies will select Murray State point guard Ja Morant at No. 2 and the New York Knicks will take RJ Barrett, Williamson's teammate at Duke, at No. 3.

But things got shaken up over the weekend. According to ESPN and other outlets, the Pelicans are trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers , sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks -- including the No. 4 overall selection -- to New Orleans (It's expected the deal will be completed July 6, so the official draft order still shows the Lakers at No. 4).

There's been another deal since, as the Grizzlies are trading their longtime point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz.

Things could be interesting with that No. 4 pick. Will New Orleans keep it? Does anyone want to trade up for Vanderbilt's Darius Garland?

Read More