UK politician filmed grabbing Greenpeace protester

(CNN) A senior British politician is under investigation after video emerged of him grabbing and manhandling a protester at an event in London Thursday.

According to CNN affiliate ITV News, Foreign Office minister Mark Field has apologized for grabbing a protester by the neck, saying he "instinctively reacted" after guests felt threatened by the woman, who was acting peacefully at the time and was not armed.

In this longer version of the video, you can see the woman apparently posing no immediate threat as she passes behind Mark Field. He marches her out of the room by her neck. I wasn't there, so I can't say she didn't pose a risk, but it looks heavy handed. pic.twitter.com/zX2BtcPW4t — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 20, 2019

"There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed," Field, who is Member of Parliament for Cities of London and Westminster, said in a statement to ITV

"As a result I grasped the intruder firmly in order to remove her from the room as swiftly as possible. I deeply regret this episode and unreservedly apologize to the lady concerned for grabbing her, but in the current climate I felt the need to act decisively to close down the threat to the safety of those present."

Field said he had referred himself for investigation to the cabinet office, as numerous opposition lawmakers called for his immediate sacking or resignation.