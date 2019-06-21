(CNN) Bol Bol, one of 20 players invited to New York for Thursday's NBA draft, had arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, ready to learn his future.

He was rocking a spider-themed suit. On the inside, Bol honored his late father, former NBA great Manute Bol, with a tribute inside his suit jacket.

And then he waited. And waited.

Some had predicted Bol, who stands at 7 feet, 2 inches, would go in the top 10. Instead, the 19-year-old native of Khartoum, Sudan fell to the second round at No. 44, with the Denver Nuggets acquiring the draft rights to the center from the Miami Heat in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

Bol Bol is headed to the Nuggets carrying on his father's legacy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBjAhbhJiS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2019

"I just want to prove everyone wrong, and just come out and be the best player I can be," Bol said to ESPN.

