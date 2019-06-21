Breaking News

    Female jockey lands historic win to beat Queen's horse

    By Ben Church, CNN

    Updated 1706 GMT (0106 HKT) June 21, 2019

    Hayley Turner becomes only the second female jockey to ride a winner at Royal Ascot and the first in 32 years after Gay Kelleway.
    As is tradition, Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II leads the royal procession at Royal Ascot.
    Huge crowds once again pack the historic race course in Berkshire, west of London.
    Spectacular hats are very much in vogue at Royal Ascot.
    After a wet week, the sun is out at Ascot and racegoers are able to enjoy picnics in the car park.
    Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (yellow waistcoat) is head of the Godolphin racing operation and a familiar face at British horse racing tracks.
    Frankie Dettori riding Advertise leads the field on the run-in in the Commonwealth Cup.
    And Dettori adds another winner to his fabulous four from day three, including the Ascot Gold Cup.
    Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II presents jockey Frankie Dettori with the Gold Cup after his second straight win on Stradivarius.
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II presents jockey Frankie Dettori with the Gold Cup after his second straight win on Stradivarius.
    The win marks Dettori's fourth straight victory of the day and a seventh Gold Cup in all.
    Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount after winning the Gold Cup.
    The huge crowd is gripped to the action as the Gold Cup unfolded.
    Frankie Dettori (yellow cap) and Stradivarius hold off Dee Ex Bee and Master of Reality to clinch a famous win on Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot.
    Frankie Dettori (yellow cap) and Stradivarius hold off Dee Ex Bee and Master of Reality to clinch a famous win on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
    Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Enclosure ahead of Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot.
    Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot is when the extra special outfits are on display.
    Some dress and hat combinations can be truly extravagant.
    Premier League footballers Peter Crouch (right) and Glen Johnson with their wives on Ladies&#39; Day.
    The Royal Procession makes its way down the Straight Mile at Royal Ascot ahead of racing.
    The Royal Procession makes its way down the Straight Mile at Royal Ascot ahead of racing.
    Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Alan Brooke, 3rd Viscount Brookeborough, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the leading carriage, pulled by Windsor Greys.
    Taiwanese model, actress and singer Lin Chi-ling is one of a host of celebrities at Royal Ascot Wednesday.
    Veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori treats the crowd to his trademark flying dismount after clinching his 61st winner at Royal Ascot in the opener.
    The heavens opened later Wednesday as Frankie Dettori rode Crystal Ocean (right) to victory in the showpiece Prince Of Wales&#39;s Stakes.
    Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II riding in the leading carriage during the Royal Procession to open Royal Ascot 2019.
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II riding in the leading carriage during the Royal Procession to open Royal Ascot 2019.
    The Queen is accompanied by Dutch King Willem-Alexander (left), Queen Maxima (right) and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
    Britain&#39;s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William enjoy the occasion despite the rain.
    Queen Maxima is full of smiles as she waved to racegoers.
    Royal Ascot is a highlight of the British sporting and cultural calendar.
    The event features five days of world-class horse racing and high fashion.
    Racegoers are encouraged to express themselves within the confines of a strict dress code.
    New Zealand model Georgia Fowler is among a host of celebrities in attendance on day one.
    Hats are an essential Royal Ascot accessory.
    Light rain Tuesday couldn&#39;t dampen spirits at Royal Ascot in Berkshire, west of London.
    Upmarket picnics in the car park are a Royal Ascot tradition for some.
    Daniel Tudhope rode Lord Glitters (grey) to victory in the opening Queen Anne Stakes on day one.
    James Doyle rode Blue Point (blue) to win the Group 1 King&#39;s Stand Stakes.
    Ryan Moore rode Circus Maximus (second left, white cap) to victory in the showpiece St James&#39;s Palace Stakes ahead of the third-placed Frankie Dettori-trained favorite Too Darn Hot (in pink, center).
    The Royal Enclosure is the high-society place to be seen at Ascot.
    Punters can bet on the color of the Queen&#39;s hat every day.
    Attendees dress up for the occasion.
    Members of the band &#39;The Tootsie Rollers&#39; pose ahead of day on at Royal AScot.
    The Royal Procession makes its way down the Straight Mile at Royal Ascot ahead of racing.
