Europe to experience 'intense heat' in multi-day heat wave

(CNN) Europe will be struck by a "potentially dangerous" heat wave next week, according to forecaster Accuweather, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The expected heat wave is the result of "a storm stalling over the Atlantic Ocean and high pressure over central and eastern Europe," which will "pull very hot air from Africa northward across Europe," Accuweather said.

Spain will feel the first wave of "intense" heat over the weekend, before the high temperatures spread into France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Italy. The heat wave could last until the start of July, Accuweather predicted.

French national forecaster Meteo-France warned that the heat wave would begin on Sunday, particularly in the east, with temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius across most of the country.

"Although brief, this heat wave could be remarkable for how early it has come as well as its intensity," Meteo-France said.