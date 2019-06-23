Breaking News

    Olympic skating champ and 'Dancing with the Stars' winner Meryl Davis marries her coach's son

    By Holly Yan, CNN

    Updated 2007 GMT (0407 HKT) June 23, 2019

    Meryl Davis and Fedor Andreev attend the Skating With The Stars Gala in 2016 in New York City.
    (CNN)Meryl Davis' impressive mountain of bling just got topped off with a shiny wedding ring.

    The 2014 Olympic gold medalist and "Dancing with the Stars" champion married Fedor Andreev in the South of France on Saturday, her publicist Lynn Plage told CNN.
    Davis' new husband is the son of legendary figure skating coach and choreographer Marina Zoueva.
      Zoueva coached Davis and her skating partner, Charlie White, to the United States' first-ever Olympic gold medal in ice dance in 2014.
      Meryl Davis and Charlie White won Olympic gold, two world championships and six US championships.
      That same year Davis, now 32, won the 18th season of "Dancing with the Stars" with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
      The groom, 37, is an accomplished skater in his own right. Andreev won the 1999 Canadian national junior championship and was an ice dancer in Russia.
      Meryl Davis wins 'DWTS'
      Andreev has also worked as a model and has competed as a race-car driver.
        The Davis-Andreev union is the latest example of ice dancers marrying other skaters' partners.
        In 2015, Davis' partner White married former skating rival Tanith Belbin.