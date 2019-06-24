Why Alex Morgan says she doesn't need a chiropractor after the match against Spain

(CNN)Alex Morgan said she doesn't need the chiropractor anymore, after a physical game against Spain left her back sufficiently cracked.
The joke came in an interview with Fox Sports reporter Alex Curry after the USA played Spain in the Women's World Cup. Curry mentioned that the forward "went down quite a bit" during the match.
"Yeah, it was difficult. I thought it was worthy of some yellow cards," Morgan replied. "I'm pretty sure I got fouled in the double digits."
But, there didn't seem to be any hard feelings.
"Got a good crack in my back, so I don't need the chiro anymore," she said with a laugh. "It was a challenging one for me, but I had to just stay in it mentally."
Spain ended the game with 17 fouls committed, compared to the USA's five, and both teams were awarded a yellow card each. After an early goal by Spain, USA came out victorious with two penalty kicks, winning 2-1. The team will face France on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Morgan has suffered more fouls than anyone else on her team so far this tournament, with a total of six. Forward Tobin Heath and midfielder Morgan Brian are in second place, with four fouls suffered each.
Meanwhile, people on Twitter were ready to throw some hands.
"If Alex Morgan hits the ground again, she should be able to sue these defenders for workplace harassment"
"Omw to France to throw hands with the next person to foul Alex Morgan"
"LEAVE ALEX MORGAN ALONEEEE !"
"#ESP: murders Alex Morgan and the rest of the USWNT
Referee:"