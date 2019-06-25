Wladimir Klitschko: Former heavyweight champion rescued after yacht catches fire in Spain

(CNN) Legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko had to be rescued in Spain in the early hours of Monday along with his family and friends after a fire broke out on the luxury yacht where they were staying.

The Ukrainian ex-heavyweight champion, who retired in August 2017 , tweeted a dramatic video of the rescue, which occurred off the coast of Mallorca.

"Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for "some #adrenalin" a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team," he posted. "No worries: we are all fine!"

Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for "some #adrenalin" a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song😱 pic.twitter.com/sGN7xfG5JM — Klitschko (@Klitschko) June 25, 2019

The video shows firefighters on board the yacht, which is covered in firefighting foam.

"It's 3 in the morning. We're in the sea getting rescued from the Mallorcan/Spanish fire department, " Klitschko could be heard saying in the video. "The boat was on fire, we're hanging out outside."

