    The struggle was real for these WNBA players trying to get home after a game

    By Leah Asmelash and Brian Ries, CNN

    Updated 2320 GMT (0720 HKT) June 25, 2019

    Natalie Achonwa of the Indiana Fever
    (CNN)WNBA players on the Indiana Fever planned to leave Seattle a few hours after their game ended.

    But their flight scheduled for 10:30 p.m. was delayed an hour.
    Then there were mechanical issues.
      At almost 1 in the morning, the team finally boarded a new plane to Atlanta, where they would catch a flight to Indiana.
      "let's try this again.... boarding a new airplane.
      12:50AM:"
      Nope again.
      According to Natalie Achonwa, who documented the team's journey on Twitter, every flight was overbooked.
      So, they took a bus and settled in for the eight-hour journey north.
      "UPDATE: 8:44AM, breakfast of champions.
      soooo we made it to Atlanta... but EVERY flight to Indy is already overbooked.... and we have a 18 person travel party."
      Despite bus issues just a couple hours into the ride, the team finally made it home, after a grand total of 22 hours travel time.
      The next day was a home game against the Minnesota Lynx.
      "What a mess. Nothing helps your muscles recover after a game like standing in airports!"
      "This thread isn't your typical 'my travel day sucks.' This is a professional women's basketball team, who just played a game, who are stuck sleeping on the floor, not having proper food, and having to take an 8hr bus home instead of a flight.
      BRUTAL"
      CNN has reached out to the WNBA for comment.
        Last August, the Las Vegas Aces forfeited a game -- the first forfeit in WNBA history -- after travel issues led to the team spending more than 25 hours in airports and airplanes.
        Though the Aces arrived a few hours before tip-off, they said in statement that playing the scheduled game would put them at risk for injury.