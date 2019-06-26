You can now vote for the 2019 MLB All-Star game starters

(CNN)Major League Baseball created a new process to determine who will play in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, and the first phase of voting is complete.
Now, we're down to three players at each position in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL) as the second phase is underway.
The Starters Election balloting process began at noon ET today and ends tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET. Vote totals from the first round do not carry over, as all votes are reset to zero for the second round.
Fans can now vote on MLB.com and through Google.com, and the winners will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.
Whoever receives the highest total votes from the AL and NL will determine the eight starting position players along with the designated hitter for the AL.
The designated hitter is exclusive to the AL, and it allows a hitter not playing a position to replace the pitcher in the batting order.
Alex Cora will serve as manager for the AL, while Dave Roberts will oversee the team for the NL. Each manager will decide which pitchers will start the game, and Roberts can choose which player will serve as the designated hitter for the NL.
The finalists from the first round of voting:
American League
Catcher
- Robinson Chirinos (Astros)
- James McCann (White Sox)
- Gary Sánchez (Yankees)
First base
- C.J. Cron (Twins)
- Carlos Santana (Indians)
- Luke Voit (Yankees)
Second base
- José Altuve (Astros)
- Tommy La Stella (Angels)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)
Shortstop
- Carlos Correa (Astros)
- Jorge Polanco (Twins)
- Gleyber Torres (Yankees)
Third base
- Alex Bregman (Astros)
- Hunter Dozier (Royals)
- Gio Urshela (Yankees)
Outfield
- Mookie Betts (Red Sox)
- Michael Brantley (Astros)
- Joey Gallo (Rangers)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees)
- Austin Meadows (Rays)
- Josh Reddick (Astros)
- Eddie Rosario (Twins)
- George Springer (Astros)
- Mike Trout (Angels)
- Designated hitter
- Nelson Cruz (Twins)
- J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)
- Hunter Pence (Rangers)
National League
Catcher
- Willson Contreras (Cubs)
- Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)
- Brian McCann (Braves)
First base
- Josh Bell (Pirates)
- Freddie Freeman (Braves)
- Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)
Second base
- Ozzie Albies (Braves)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)
- Mike Moustakas (Brewers)
Shortstop
- Javier Báez (Cubs)
- Trevor Story (Rockies)
- Dansby Swanson (Braves)
Third base
- Nolan Arenado (Rockies)
- Kris Bryant (Cubs)
- Josh Donaldson (Braves)
Outfield
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)
- Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs)
- Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)
- Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)
- Jason Heyward (Cubs)
- Nick Markakis (Braves)
- Joc Pederson (Dodgers)
- Kyle Schwarber (Cubs)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers)