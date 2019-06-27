Skripal spy story 'not worth five kopecks,' Putin tells Financial Times

(CNN) Just hours before the kick-off of this week's G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, Vladimir Putin previewed his hopes for a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in a wide-ranging interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.

At the summit in Osaka, one of the Russian leader's most-anticipated events will be a bilateral meeting with the outgoing May, with whom Putin hopes to make "a few preliminary steps" toward a better UK-Russian relationship, he said.

"This spy story, as we say, it is not worth five kopecks. Or even five pounds, for that matter," Putin told the Financial Times' Lionel Barber, comparing it to the scale of relations between nations.

Because the G20 is expected to be one of May's last outings as leader on a global stage, Putin reasoned that this might improve the odds of progress in their talks at the G20, because "she is leaving and is free to do what she thinks is right, important and necessary and not to bother about some domestic political consequences."

