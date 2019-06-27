Air India flight in emergency landing at London Stansted after bomb threat

London (CNN) Air India said one of its planes landed at London Stansted Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat.

The airline said the affected plane, flight AI 191 from the Indian city of Mumbai to Newark Airport in the United States, "made a precautionary landing" in the United Kingdom due to the incident.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets scrambled to intercept the plane, and escorted it to the airport.

Several residents in Derby, a city 128 miles north of London, reported hearing a loud bang around 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), which has since been linked to the sonic boom of the fighter jets.

"The Typhoon aircraft were authorized to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted," a RAF spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

Air India flight #AI191 just diverted to Stansted due to a bomb threathttps://t.co/XzwA9pssoa pic.twitter.com/udBo2K8ADY — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 27, 2019

