Tom Brady posts a legendary selfie with retired rival Peyton Manning

(CNN) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a selfie with retired quarterback Peyton Manning, and fans of the NFL rivals hashed it out on Twitter.

Manning holds two Super Bowl titles: one with the Indianapolis Colts and the other with the Denver Broncos.

Brady has six Super Bowl wins under his belt, all with the Patriots.

Brady and Manning battled it out on the field for years, often in the AFC Championship. The two played each other 17 times throughout their careers, with Brady leading the competition 11-6.

Brady posted a photo of the competitors Wednesday and wrote "Spoiler alert... we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!"

