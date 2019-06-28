(CNN) Josh Norman's mission of helping families impacted by the border crisis continues.

The 31-year-old Washington cornerback donated $18,000 on Thursday to the Humanitarian Respite Center, a detention center run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas. The charity's executive director shared a photo of the NFL star with the large check on Twitter.

"Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity," Norma Seni Pimentel wrote in a tweet.

Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity. @J_No24 @Redskins pic.twitter.com/sLIbo3b7Fs — Norma Seni Pimentel (@nspimentel) June 27, 2019

Norman first felt compelled to act last year when he heard of the now-reversed "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that led to thousands of families being separated at the US-Mexico border, he told USA Today . Norman then went on a shopping spree in San Antonio, buying toys, toiletries, water, snacks and backpacks at a Walmart and delivering those to children.

"It really doesn't take a lot to be a good human," Norman told USA Today at the time. "We can't do anything about the people running our government and making the laws, besides voting for them. But you don't have to agree with laws to do some good. Just try to change lives. Try to show some love."

Read More