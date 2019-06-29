Harry and Meghan greeted Yankees and Red Sox players ahead of their London series

(CNN) Baseball royalty met real-life royalty Saturday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted players from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted both teams just ahead of game one of their two-game series in London, the first in Major League Baseball to be played in the UK.

The royal pair, both dressed in team-neutral black, visited the Red Sox's temporary clubhouse first, where they were gifted a red team onesie and matching miniature baseball bat for their month-old son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with the Red Sox ahead of the first game of their London series.

Meghan generously accepted a hug from outfielder Mookie Betts, who's believed to be her distant relative -- a Boston Globe reporter traced their lineage back to the same small town in Alabama

Not to be outdone by their New England rivals, the Yankees opted to give the couple an infant-sized jersey embroidered with Archie's name and the number 19 for his birth year.

Read More